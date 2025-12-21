It was a dream come true: Lewis Pullman on shooting for 'Spaceballs 2'

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Actor Lewis Pullman said filming "Spaceballs 2", an upcoming live-action sequel to the 1987 Mel Brooks comedy classic, was nothing but a "dream come true" for him.

The original film featured Lewis' father and actor Bill Pullman. "Spaceballs 2" is directed by Josh Greenbaum and will feature Bill, who is returning to essay the role of Lone Starr.

Lewis, who has recently wrapped shooting for the film, said every day was a "trip".

"It was a dream come true. We just wrapped, and … every day was such a trip. It … felt like a bizarre simulation. I just couldn’t believe my luck," he told entertainment magazine People in an interview.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" actor added, "We’ve been wanting to do that (work together with father Bill) forever and we never knew whether we could get the chance or not. And so doing it on a movie like 'Spaceballs 2 was just like, ‘What simulation … what world are we in right now." The Amazon MGM Studios film will have a screenplay by Josh Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

"Spaceballs", which was a parody on popular sci-fi movies like "Star Wars", "Star Trek", "Alien" and "The Wizard of Oz", followed mercenary Lone Starr (Bill) and his sidekick Barf (John Candy) rescue Princess Vespa and her droid from the evil Spaceballs, who plan to steal Druidia's air.

Stranded on a desert moon, they meet Yogurt, who teaches Starr the power of "the Schwartz". Meanwhile, the bumbling Dark Helmet and Colonel Sandurz try to hunt them down.

The plot details of the sequel are not known yet. PTI ATR ATR ATR