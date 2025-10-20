It was incredible: Jacob Elordi on 'Euphoria' season 3

Los Angeles, Oct 20 (PTI) Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi says his role in the much-awaited third season of the drama series "Euphoria" is something he hasn't done before.

Elordi was at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet when he was asked about the upcoming season.

"It was incredible, man...It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before," he told entertainment news outlet Variety.

He added the makers have "constructed something incredibly clever and cinematic" and believes the audience will like it.

Elordi explained how it was a "singular storyline" for him and said he doesn't know how the story of the entire season will take place.

"I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited," he said.

"Euphoria" is loosely based on creator Sam Levinson's own experiences with drug addiction as a young adult, and follows the lives of high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they deal with love, sex, loss, and addiction.

Led by Zendaya, it also stars Hunter Schafer, Barbie Farrera, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney.

Elordi plays Nate, who becomes a source of conflict between former friends Maddy (Demie) and Cassie (Sweeney), which was one of the central storylines of season two.

The first season of the HBO series released in 2019, followed by the second season in 2022. The production of "Euphoria" season 3 started in January.