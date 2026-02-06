It was life transforming: Marathi actor Adinath Kothare on playing Bharat in ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Marathi actor Adinath Kothare says working in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated movie "Ramayana", in which he essays the role of Bharat, was a “life transforming” experience and a great opportunity.

The film, billed as an ambitious cinematic event, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, “KGF” star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

“It was a life transforming journey, the whole setup, and experience. Unfortunately, I'll not be able to speak much in detail about the character because the cast has not been officially introduced but the cat's out of the bag and everyone's aware (about me being in it).

"It's one of the greatest most privileged opportunities that an actor could get and to witness a cinema of that scale being made on Indian soil and to be a part of this team was a very educating and humbling experience,” Kothare, who shot to fame with Kabir Khan's "83", told PTI.

The actor said he felt “honoured” to be part of an ambitious project like “Ramayana” and to work alongside an impressive ensemble cast.

"It is one of the greatest and biggest ensemble feature films of Indian cinema that we’ve seen in a long time,” he said.

Kothare, a popular name in in Marathi cinema with acclaimed films to his credit including “Paani”, “Zapatlela”, “Majha Chakula”, and “Avatarachi Goshta”, said he was thrilled yet anxious about stepping into the world of “Ramayana”.

“I was excited. I had butterflies when I was on the floor and sharing screen space with one of the greatest of Indian cinema and sharing a screen space with the likes of Ranbir and all these fine people. But I was very, very excited. It was an amazing experience.” He revealed that before "Ramayana", he had auditioned for Tiwari’s 2023 production "Tarla", a biopic on Indian chef and author Tarla Dalal. He tested for the part of actor Huma Qureshi's husband in the movie but it ultimately went to seasoned actor Sharib Hashmi.

“I had auditioned at Mukesh Chabbra’s office for ‘Ramayana’ and had been shortlisted for one of Nitesh sir's films a year-and-a-half ago. It was a very beautiful film and I wished I could have gotten that part but I'm happy with the way it turned out. I think that's where Nitesh sir saw my work,” he said.

“Ramayana”, a two-part live-action saga, is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The first part is set to be released worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026, with part two following on Diwali 2027.