It would be a dream come true: Miss World Karolina Bielawska on working with Priyanka Chopra

Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Miss World Karolina Bielawska says she would love to work with former Miss World and international star Priyanka Chopra in a film if there is an opportunity.

Poland-born Bielawska, who was in Kashmir for a day with Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, described Priyanka as an "icon".

"That would be a dream come true. She is an amazing Miss World and an icon and a wonderful film star. It will be a huge honour for me," Bielawska told PTI when asked about a possible collaboration with the actor-producer. Priyanka won the crown in 2000.

The beauty pageant winner said she loved her trip to Kashmir and enjoyed the hospitality offered by its people. She also donned the traditional Kashmiri pheran along with Morley.

"It's such a beautiful place in the world. It is very special place in the world and I did not expect that it will stun us so much. We love the boats, the colourful beautiful garden and the people," she said.

Asked about choosing India as the host destination for the pageant later this year, Bielawska, who is already a fan of the variety of Indian cuisine, said it was because of the famous Indian hospitality.

"We felt that Indian people are famous for their hospitality. They are welcoming us so nicely and wherever we go, and India is so diverse, but the values in the heart of the people are always the same. It's the goodness and kindness. We really feel here like home," she added.

Morley said hosting the event in India is like coming home because the pageant has so many winners from the country.

"India has a very special connection, particularly with me. We have had wonderful winners from this world and we couldn't have a better fit... So for me, it's like coming home. Every time I come here, we celebrate something beautiful," Morley said.

She said many countries were interested in hosting the competition as it's a good opportunity but they chose India.

"We have been blessed in India before and we're blessed again to be back. Our job is to promote goodness in the world and tourism. India has a special place in my heart and the people are so welcoming," she said.

India, which has won the prestigious title six times, is hosting the pageant after nearly three decades. The last time the country hosted the event was back in 1996. PTI CORR BK BK BK