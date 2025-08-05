It'll be nice to have some validation: Rupali Ganguly bats for National Awards for TV artists

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) "Anupamaa" star Rupali Ganguly says the government should recognise TV stars through an award as they work just as hard to contribute to the entertainment industry.

Ganguly, one of the biggest stars on the small screen, said TV stars, despite their hard work, don't get the recognition they deserve.

"There are National Awards for everyone from film stars to content creators. But there's nothing for TV artists," she said at an event.

"When a film star works continuously, it makes headlines. But no one talked about how we, the TV artists, worked non-stop from 6 am to 6 pm during the pandemic. I request the government to consider us also. We work very hard and it'll be nice to have some validation," the star told celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's account.

Ganguly also praised Smriti Irani for her return to television with the reboot of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

"I am very proud that Smriti ji returned to TV, it's such a big validation. Her comeback will make a lot of difference, and it will bring all the eyes back to television," she said.

Ganguly has had a successful career in television and is known among her fans for playing Monisha Sarabhai on "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", hit show "Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi" and now as the titular character in "Anupamaa", which is one of the most watched shows on TV for five years. PTI SMR BK BK