It's a collective effort: Jaideep Ahlawat on 'Paatal Lok' season 2 success

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is receiving rave reviews for his return as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the second season of "Paatal Lok", on Sunday said the credit of the show's success goes to the entire cast and crew.

The actor was speaking on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur.

Asked what makes the Prime Video series a hit with the viewers season after season, Ahlawat told PTI: "Credit goes to Sudip Sharma, who is our director, production designer... It's a collective effort. When so many people put in so much effort thinking that we have to do better... tell a story with utmost honesty and hard work, I think that clicks." While the first season revolved around Hathiram Chaudhary, a weathered Delhi cop, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, and his junior Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) who investigated the attempted murder of a high-profile TV journalist. It released on Prime Video on May 15, 2020.

The second chapter, which premiered on the streamer on January 17, deals with the duo trying to solve the murder of a prominent Nagaland politician in Delhi.

Sharma serves as creator on "Paatal Lok", the second season of which was directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

The latest season also starred Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor and Prashant Tamang.

Ahlawat will next be seen in the Netflix film "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins", also starring Saif Ali Khan.

The actor said he can't wait for the audiences to watch the movie.

Ahlawat said he is happy to be part of IIFA Awards' silver jubilee celebrations.

"You'll see me dancing on the IIFA stage next year," he added.