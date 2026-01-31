It’s a democracy here: Kala Ghoda Arts Festival director on prioritising art over star power

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Brinda Miller, the director of Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, says the film gala doesn’t rely on celebrity presence for its success as its identity is rooted in art, culture, and public participation.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival was launched in 1999 by the Kala Ghoda Association and was the first multi-disciplinary street art festival of its kind in Mumbai. Held annually in January or February, the festival has evolved into one of the largest free-to-attend street festivals in India over the past two decades.

It attracts large numbers of visitors not only from Mumbai but from across the country and abroad, offering programming across visual arts, theatre, literature, music and public installations.

“We don't need any film stars. We are not waiting for them. If they come, it's great. We are not depending on them. We are waiting for people who will contribute to Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in terms of sponsorship, partnership and collaborations.

"We do have a few and we're very grateful to them. It's a democracy here at the festival, where people, youth can rub shoulders with the film stars,” Miller told PTI.

The 26th edition of the festival kicks off from Saturday. It is being held at Kala Ghoda area in South Mumbai and will feature 350 programs.

Among the highlights of this year’s edition is the launch of actor-comedian Vir Das’s book "The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits", Miller said.

She added that the festival will also feature performances by noted personalities such as Farhan Akhtar, Usha Uthup, Rahul Deshpande and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej.

Those expected to attend the festival include lyricist-poet Gulzar, filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, actors Shahid Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur and Anupam Kher, celebrity designer Dolly Jain, and authors Kiran Desai and Aalok Srivastava, she said.

Miller hailed the spirit of community in Mumbai, and expressed gratitude to artists, who are willing to perform for free, understanding the festival's mission to enrich the city culturally.

“It's a free festival; it's not like we are selling any tickets. We’ve such lovely performers who come for a less fee, and they know that we are doing this for the city. It's not a commercial activity that we are doing.” She further shared that the money earned from the Kala Ghoda Festival, are utilised to restore the old classic buildings in the area, like David Sassoon Library, the synagogue, Wadia Clock Tower, and Elphinstone College.

“The old buildings need a lot of work all the time. This year, we are also doing a lot with disability, which we hadn't done before,” Miller said.

Reflecting on the festival's journey, Miller expressed surprise at its growth.

“I thought maybe in a couple of years it wouldn't grow to this level. I never imagined at that time it would become such a huge festival,” she said, adding, funding has been a challenge, but the support from influential sponsors like the Tata and Jindal families has been crucial in sustaining and expanding the festival's reach. PTI KKP RB RB