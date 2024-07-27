It's like a film: Rohit Shetty on working on 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty believes hosting a show like "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" is similar to making a feature film as he says the reality stunt series brings its own unique challenges.

Shetty returns with the 14th season of the Colors TV show, which will feature 12 contestants.

"It is a stunt-based show, which only Colors has the format for, and it is not like any other dance or singing show that you can see on every channel, and that's what makes it unique.

"At the same time, it's a difficult show, it’s not like you are shooting in a studio every week, you shoot for 45 to 50 days in one go, it's like a film," the filmmaker told PTI.

Every season, the contestants pull off 60 to 80 stunts over the course of a month or two, he said.

"The audience doesn't realise (this). In two days, you are showing them six to seven stunts, and it goes on for three months. At the same time, there are unforeseen conditions which come in, especially for the unit and team, like weather and a lot of other things,” Shetty said. The filmmaker took on the hosting duties of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" from the fifth season onwards. Before him, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had served as hosts of the popular reality show.

When he was first offered the gig, Shetty said he was worried whether the audience would accept him as a host.

“When they approached me first, I was like it's a challenge because I was replacing stars, and I'm just a director. When I went to shoot the first season, I was anxious, all I could do was work hard.

"I was worried whether the audience would like me as a host or not with such a big show. I'm so grateful to them that they loved it." Shetty, who is known for presenting over-the-top action sequences in his films, said no stunt is a “cakewalk”.

“No stunt is a cakewalk, it's all technique. You need to have the presence of mind, and you need to be very alert. At the end of the day, risk is involved. So, it's never easy. Though you are trained to do all this, it's never easy.” “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 14 will premiere on Colors TV on Saturday.

The line-up of contestants for the current season include Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Niyati Fatnani.