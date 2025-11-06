It’s really important to protect her: Millie Bobby Brown on keeping daughter away from media

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (PTI) "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobby Brown, who is gearing up for the release of the show's fifth and final season, talked about prioritising her daughter and protecting her until she is ready and willing to come to the spotlight.

Brown made her acting debut in 2013 as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland" at the age of 9. At the age of 11, "Stranger Things" catapulted her to worldwide stardom for playing Eleven.

"For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself," she told British Vogue about her adopted daughter and any media attention around her.

"It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly," she said.

The now 21-year-old also shared that she would be more than supportive if her daughter chooses to go down the same path as her.

"If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support," she said when asked if she would share her daughter’s name.

Brown got married to Jon Bon Jovi's son, actor Jake Bongiovi in a private ceremony in May 2024 and a larger wedding in Italy in October 2024. In August 2025, Brown and Bongiovi announced they had adopted their first child, a baby girl.