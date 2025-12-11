New Delhi: Prajakta Koli says she has learned to handle negativity and baseless hate over her 11-year journey as a content creator and now an actor, while still continuing to value and welcome genuine criticism.

The "Mismatched" star, who didn't attend film school or receive formal training, said she learnt everything "on the job", and that feedback helps her understand what she’s doing right or wrong.

"I've been a creator for 11 years and now I have become thick skinned. I've just put everything out for so long. But having said that, criticism has always been very important for me. Now, what I do has no blueprint.

"It's not like I learned how to become a creator or I went to film school and learnt how to act. Whatever I've learnt, I've learnt on the job because of that, I cannot work as efficiently," Koli told PTI.

Koli became popular across the country with her relatable comedy sketches and observational humour videos which she posts on her YouTube channel MostlySane. She forayed into acting with the hit Netflix series "Mismatched" and later made her Bollywood debut with 2023 movie "Jugjugg Jeeyo".

When it comes to receiving hate on social media, the actor said she is used to it now.

"I've become used to baseless hate, so it doesn't affect me that much. I was 21 when I started doing this and I'm 32 now. The most formative years of my career have been at the expense of my audience.

"And I'm very grateful, because if I get these opportunities, or if I have the courage to try something new, it's because of them. I know that if it works out tomorrow, they'll support me. If it doesn't, they won't leave me. They'll tell me that this didn't work out. I trust my community, no matter what."

Koli, who also starred in the Vidya Balan-starrer "Neeyat" and series "Andhera" alongside Priya Bapat, and Surveen Chawla, said walking onto sets with big actors or filmmakers overwhelms her.

"I'm always nervous because look at the people I'm working with. But now, I can either choose to keep that up, and be like, 'I can only do this much.' Or, I can learn because I don't have other schools I go to. So, then it's a stepping stone in general," she added.

Koli will next be seen in comedy drama series "Single Papa", in which she co-stars with Kunal Kemmu as well as senior actors Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza.

The Netflix show, which will start streaming from Friday, is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani. It is created by Udhwani and Ishita Moitra.

The series is about Gaurav Gehlot (Kemmu), a self-described “lovable man-child” and divorcee who stuns his family by deciding to adopt a baby. What follows is a whirlwind of chaos, as the still-immature Gaurav stumbles his way through single parenthood while his baffled relatives struggle to keep up.

Koli, who plays the role of Gaurav's sister Namrata, said she wanted to work on the series as she is a huge fan of Khaitan and his films -- "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" (2014) and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017).

" I had no reason to not do this. I auditioned for this show two-three months before I was confirmed for the role. The first thing I found out was that Shashank Khaitan is making a Netflix show and I'm a big fan. When I did my first film, I was at Dharma (Productions) office and doing my look test. I met Shashank there for the first time and freaked out when I went back home.

"So when I heard he was doing it, I was like, 'I have to audition for it.' But then I didn't hear anything for two to three months. When we talked again, then one by one, I found out about the project that Shashank was doing, and there's Manoj sir, Ayesha ma'am, and Kunal Kemmu. And then there's Neha Dhupia," she said.