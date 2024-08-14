I've been boycotted by the industry, not easy to stand with me: Kangana on directing 'Emergency'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Actor-director Kangana Ranaut says she has been "boycotted" by the Hindi film industry and it is not easy for people to stand with her, which is why those who supported her on the upcoming film "Emergency" are like gods and angels.

Ranaut, also a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, has directed the film in which she stars as former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The movie, whose trailer was launched on Wednesday, is set for release on September 6.

"Emergency" also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

"Many people come as gods and angels. They see you through obstacles. I want to thank my cast. Everybody knows I've been boycotted by the industry. It's not easy to stand with me. It's not easy to do my film. And it's most definitely not easy to praise me but they have done all of it," Ranaut told reporters here.

She also thanked her co-stars and writers V Vijayendra Prasad ("Baahubali", "Thalaivii") and Ritesh Shah ("Pink") for their support on her upcoming directorial.

The National Award winner remembered Kaushik, who died last year following a heart attack. "Emergency" stars the actor as former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram in the movie, which marks one of his last cinema appearances.

"We are missing Satish Kaushik ji a lot today. He was a gentleman and noble soul," she added.

There was a time, Ranaut said, she was "done with acting" and directing "Emergency" was the highlight of working on the movie.

"I was not interested in acting anymore because I had done just way too many films. I felt I had to do something else. The highlight of it for me was to direct.

"I did not have any special love for Indira ji's character... I love the part of me who loves to make movies and tell a story. I fail to see her in a special light, to be honest… The whole film stands out for me. I love every character, every frame of the film.” Asked whether she relates to Salman Khan's struggles of being "misunderstood" in the industry, the actor called the Bollywood superstar the "most loved star in the country".

"The people who love him will love him, those who dislike him will hate him anyway. They would want to be in a position that he has in the industry today. But you look at the audience (and how much they love him)," Ranaut, a first-time BJP MP from Mandi, said she has no plans to retire from the film industry or take up politics full time.

"I never said I want to be a leader... It was people's choice if I should fight the elections today or tomorrow. If 'Emergency' works, if they want to see more of me, if I feel I can have success, I will continue with films.

"Otherwise, if I feel I have more success in politics... Wherever I will feel needed, respected and valued (I'll go). I will let life decide for me. I have no such plans that I have to go here or there," she added.

“Emergency” is produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films. PTI COR BK RDS RDS