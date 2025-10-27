I’ve grown up with them: Sydney Sweeney on returning for 'Euphoria' season three

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (PTI) Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, who shot to fame with her role as Cassie on the HBO teen drama "Euphoria", says being back on the set of the series for the third season felt like returning home to family.

Sweeney has since starred in popular films like "Anyone but You", "Echo Valley" and more recently the biopic "Christy".

“I wrap ‘Euphoria’ in two days,” she told Variety at the AFI Fest premiere of her new drama “Christy” on Saturday.

Sweeney talked about returning to the HBO series after three years.

“It’s mostly the same crew, so it feels like I’m going home to family. I’ve grown up with them. I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting.” The third season, as per HBO's announcement, is the series' final outing but when asked if there would be a possibility of return, Sweeney said, "I cannot confirm any information." Her co-star Jacob Elordi also teased the highly anticipated season while walking the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Sweeney's Cassie, Elordi's Nate and Alexa Demie's Maddy were engulfed into a toxic love triangle in the last season of "Euphoria", which premiered in 2022. The series is headlined by Zendaya.

Sweeney will next be seen in "The Housemaid" alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. PTI SMR BK BK