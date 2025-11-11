I’ve had good ones and bad ones: Florence Pugh on intimacy coordinators

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) "Thunderbolts" star Florence Pugh discussed how intimacy coordination is a career that is still "figuring itself out", adding she has had both good and bad experiences.

Intimacy coordinators have been in the spotlight ever since their creation largely in response to the #MeToo movement in 2017. Recently Academy Award-winning stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Mikey Madison also elaborated on their opinions on the same.

On an episode of "The Louis Theroux Podcast", Pugh discussed her take on the situation saying it is layered.

"It’s not to get in the way, it’s not to confuse, it’s not to make things more complicated or make things more awkward," the "Little Women" star said.

"It’s simply to make sure that everybody is happy with what they're creating and also that you’re creating things that have meaning to them," she added.

Speaking about her own experiences the actor recalled instances where she has felt uncomfortable but admits she is now starting to have "fantastic experiences" with the professionals.

"I've had good ones and bad ones. I did a lot of my sex scenes before that was even a job, and I think I'm quite confident and quite happy in my skin, and I’ve always been able to make sure that I'm heard. That being said … there are plenty of things that I remember where it was just completely inappropriate to have asked me to do that, to have directed me in that way," she said.

"But my view is changing about it as well, because I’m now having fantastic experiences with intimacy coordinators,” she said. “However, that being said, I’ve also had a shit example where someone just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful, and I think it’s a job that’s still figuring itself out," Pugh added.

She last appeared in "Thunderbolts", the superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the team Thunderbolts, as her character Yelena Belova. She is also set to appear in "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three". PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR