I've never felt better and I look incredible: Megan Trainor on weight loss

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (PTI) Singer Megan Trainor called out trolls who attacked her after her 60-pound weight loss and said she is taking care of her health for the first time and feels "incredible".

The 31-year-old singer said people started attacking her when she decided to take care of her health at the highest level. "I’m literally for the first time ever, after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level and I've never felt better and I look incredible. I feel great... And that's when people attack me," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

In March, Trainor revealed in an Instagram post that she decided to take Mounjaro, the brand name for the GLP-1 injectable tirzepatide which is a prescription medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and for chronic weight management in adults with obesity.

Later that month, at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards, she shared that she began taking the medication after having her second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, adding that she was working with a dietician, made lifestyle changes and had a trainer.

"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me... Yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great," she said.

"People started commenting about my body, saying I'm too thin, and that they don't recognize me anymore. And I was like, 'Oh, I've just been focusing so hard on my health and my fitness that I've never felt better.' So, I was confused and sad and was like, 'Oh, it's almost worse now.' I don't know what happened," she added. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR