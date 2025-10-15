Jaakko Ohtonen and Mariela Garriga board Mel Gibson’s ‘Resurrection of the Christ’

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) Mel Gibson's "Resurrection of the Christ" has found its new Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene in actors Jaakko Ohtonen and Mariela Garriga.

Directed by Mel Gibson, the film which will release in two parts is a sequel to the 2004 release "The Passion of the Christ". It was also directed by Gibson, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The first film featured Jim Caviezel in the role of Christ alongside Maia Morgenstern as his mother Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene and primarily covered the final twelve hours before Jesus Christ's death, known as "the Passion".

It was previously reported Caviezel will not reprise his role in Gibson's upcoming follow-ups.

Key roles have been recast for the new movies which will now be led by Ohtonen, best known for his role as the Dane warrior Wolland in the fifth season of Netflix’s historical epic “The Last Kingdom".

Garriga is known for appearing in “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning”. Polish-born actor Kasia Smutniak is replacing Morgenstern, Peter is being played by Pier Luigi Pasino and the Pontius Pilate role will be played by Riccardo Scamarcio.

The original film surpassed USD 600 million at the box office globally during its theatrical release. Until last year, the movie’s USD 370 million box office sum in North America made it the highest-grossing R-rated title of all time domestically, as per the outlet.

After having been in the works for roughly a decade, "The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One" is scheduled to have its theatrical release on March 26, 2027. The second part will debut on May 6, 2027.

Gibson is producing the films with Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey.