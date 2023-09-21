'Jaane Jaan', 'Last Days of Summer' to open 2nd Himalayan Film Festival; 'Three of Us' to close gala

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Films "Jaane Jaan" and "Last Days of Summer" will open the second edition of the Himalayan Film Festival (THFF) in Ladakh on September 29, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Advertisment

"Three of Us" will bring the gala to a close on October 3.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan" premiered on Netflix on Thursday. "Last Days of Summer", a Ladakhi short film, is directed by Stenzin Tankong.

Avinash Arun Dhaware's "Three of Us" stars Shefali Shah, Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire.

Advertisment

Ghosh said he is honoured to be part of the Himalayan Film Festival 2023.

"As fellow warriors, we all must be inspired by the efforts of THFF and similar festivals to take films to every part of the world. That is so fantastic and we should all walk together because nothing unites us more than a good film. My film 'Jaane Jaan', which released on Netflix India, will be screened at the festival and I could not be happier," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Kareena, who made her streaming debut with "Jaane Jaan", said she is happy her film will be screened at the festival in Ladakh, which happens to be one of her most favourite places.

Advertisment

"It's an absolutely wonderful place and I have such a deep connection with it," she added.

Ladakh-born Tankong said there is no bigger honour to have his film "Last Days of Summer" showcased at home.

"THFF is my home. The film deals with real issues that my community faces due to climate change. The nomadic culture of Changthang is on the brink of extinction. I would like for the world to come together in understanding our issues, issues of one of the remotest regions, rarest of cultures and heritage of India and world at large," he said.

Advertisment

Dhaware, director of the closing film "Three of Us", said he is elated to present his movie on his first visit to Leh, Ladakh.

"This will be my first trip to Leh, Ladakh. And what could be a better opportunity for me to visit this beautiful, spiritually enlightened land, than with the screening of my film, 'Three Of Us', which is extremely personal to me for many reasons. I am looking forward to interacting, to receive, and to celebrate the spirit of Ladakh and its people," the filmmaker said.

Shah described "Three of Us" as a "delicate film".

THFF is organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. PTI RDS RDS RDS