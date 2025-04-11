'Jaat' featuring Sunny Deol earns Rs 11.6 crore at box office on its opening day

New Delhi: Sunny Deol-starrer "Jaat" has collected Rs 11.6 crore at the domestic box office (gross) on its first day, the makers announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat” is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers.

Also starring Randeep Hooda, the film released on April 10.

Production banner shared the news on the X handle. The post had film's poster with the numbers written over it.

"A storming start to THE MASS FEAST. #JAAT lands a power-packed punch at the box office with 11.6 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC . Book your tickets for #JAAT now! #BaisakhiWithJaat Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial @peoplemediafcy & @ZeeStudios_ A @MusicThaman Mass Beat," read the caption.

A storming start to THE MASS FEAST ❤️‍🔥#JAAT lands a power-packed punch at the box office with 11.6 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC 💥💥



Book your tickets for #JAAT now!

▶️ https://t.co/sQCbjZ51Z6#BaisakhiWithJaat



Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol

Directed by @megopichand… pic.twitter.com/21nl3ez8HX — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 11, 2025

"Jaat" also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.