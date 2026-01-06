Jaaved Jaaferi-starrer 'Mayasabha' to release on January 30

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) "Mayasabha", featuring Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead role, is set to release in theatres on January 30.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film also stars Mohammad Samad, Veena Jamkar, and Deepak Damle in pivotal roles.

It "offers a gripping and introspective exploration of human relationships and the illusions that shape human lives," according to a press release.

Before its theatrical release, the film is set to be screened at the Third Asian Film Festival.

Barve said the response to the film has been encouraging. "The audience response so far has been extremely encouraging. Festivals like the Third Asian Film Festival and PIFF provide an ideal platform for a film like 'Mayasabha' to connect with discerning viewers. With the theatrical release on 30th January, we are excited to take the film to a much wider audience," he said in a statement.

The film is presented and distributed by Pickle Entertainment, led by Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhiringi.

It is produced by Zirkon Films.