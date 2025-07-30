Jack Reynor joins Rachel Brosnahan in season two of Apple's 'Presumed Innocent'

Los Angeles, Jul 30 (PTI) Actor Jack Reynor will feature alongside Hollywood star Rachel Brosnahan in the second season of Apple TV+'s legal thriller series "Presumed Innocent".

The second season will draw from author Jo Murray’s upcoming book "Dissection of a Murder", slated for publication in 2026, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The details of Reynor’s character have been kept under wraps. He is best known for featuring in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” and “The Perfect Couple”.

Apple has yet to release an official logline but the synopsis from publisher Pan Macmillan offers a glimpse into the story.

“When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her," the logline read.

The first season of the series, created by David E Kelley, starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Nega in lead roles. It was based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

Brosnahan earlier starred in the hit Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which concluded in 2023. She was most recently seen in filmmaker James Gunn’s highly-anticipated film “Superman” co-starring David Corenswet.

Reynor will next appear in season two of Amazon Prime Video's "Citadel".