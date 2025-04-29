Jackie Chan to be honoured with career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival 2025

Los Angeles, Apr 29 (PTI) Action star Jackie Chan will receive the career achievement honour, at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Chan, who was Asia’s highest-grossing action star during the 1990's has also directed a number of films, including "The Fearless Hyena" (1979), "Who Am I?" (1998) and "Police Story" (1985).

Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director of the festival said Chan's influence has "rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema".

"Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman, Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema," he said in a statement.

"From his years at the China Drama Academy under Master Yu Jim-Yuen, working at a very young age as a stuntman in King Hu's masterpiece A Touch of Zen, Chan has continually reinvented martial arts cinema and much beyond it." The festival will take place between August 6 and August 16.