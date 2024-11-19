Jackie Shroff appointed as brand ambassador of ALT Environmental Film Fest

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).

ALT EFF, slated to be held from November 22 to December 8 at Liberty Cinema, south Mumbai, aims at increasing climate awareness through cinema.

Shroff said he is delighted to be appointed as the brand ambassador of ALT EFF.

“I believe that films are one of the powerful ways that bring people together, and what better than our very own films to inspire the next generation to take charge for a better tomorrow?

"ALT EFF is more than a film festival, it's a massive collaboration of all of us working towards a greener tomorrow, and I am more than eager to witness the enthusiasm and the unity,” the actor said in a statement.

ALT EFF comprises red carpet moments, an evening of cinema, community and conversation surrounding climate action, a screening of the ALT EFF 2024 Best of Festival film and an award ceremony.

Shroff will be seen in the upcoming film “Baby John”, scheduled to be released on December 25. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.