Jackie Shroff celebrates 25 years of 'Grahan'

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff went down memory lane and shared a series of pictures alongside Manisha Koirala on social media from their film "Grahan" as it completed 25 years of release.

The film was directed by Shashilal K Nair and featured Shroff in the role of an advocate Jagan Sinha alongside Koirala's Parvati Shastri. It revolved around Shastri seeking justice against her rapist, a politician's son.

Shroff uploaded a video on his Instagram handle on Monday. It comprised of different pictures from the film, with the first featuring him and Koirala. "25yearsofGrahan" he wrote along.

It also starred Anupama Verma, Prasad Purandare, Raghuvaran, Raj Zutshi and Achyut Potdar in pivotal roles.

Shroff's latest work is "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", where he essayed the role of Amar Wardhan Singh. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also starred Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. It released in 2025.