Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta's film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' on December 8

Mumbai: "Mast Mein Rehne Ka", starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, will premiere on Prime Video on December 8, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Advertisment

Written and directed by Vijay Maurya, the movie has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya.

The film is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life.

It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption.

Advertisment

The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curve balls it may throw your way, according to the official plotline.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our passion project Mast Mein Rehne Ka to global audiences. I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges.

"The story revolves around diverse characters, and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai... I'm confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world," Maurya said in a statement.

Advertisment

"Mast Mein Rehne Ka" also features Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant, and Faisal Malik. It will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is a simple, yet poignant story, skillfully steering through life’s unpredictable twists and turns from different viewpoints. Directed with finesse by Vijay, the highlight of the film is the beautiful chemistry between Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

"Brimming with numerous relatable moments, the narrative captures the essence of human experience, and we are confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences of all age groups," said Aparna Purohit, head of India & SEA Originals, Prime Video.