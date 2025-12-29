Jackie Shroff pays tribute to late Rajesh Khanna on his 83rd birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff on Monday remembered late star Rajesh Khanna on his 83rd birth anniversary by sharing a series of his pictures.

Shroff uploaded a video on his Instagram story featuring Khanna's pictures with "Chala Jata Hoon" track from the 1972 film "Mere Jeevan Saathi", playing in the background.

"Remembering Rajesh Khanna ji on his birth anniversary. #RajeshKhanna," he wrote in the caption.

Khanna was hailed as India's first superstar after 15 consecutive solo superhits between 1969 and 1972, including ”Aradhana”, “Haathi Mere Saathi”, “Anand” and “Amar Prem”. The actor died at the age of 69 in 2012 in Mumbai.

Born as Jatin Khanna on December 29, 1942, he was adopted and raised by foster parents. He began taking interest in acting while in school and performed in a number of plays. It was his uncle who changed Khanna's first name to Rajesh when he decided to join films.

He found success with films like “Baharon Ke Sapne”, ”Aurat”, “Doli” and “Ittefaq”, but it was the 1969 film ”Aradhana” opposite Sharmila Tagore that catapulted Khanna to superstardom.

Shroff's latest work is "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri". Released on December 25, the film has been directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans. PTI ATR ATR ATR