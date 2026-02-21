Jackie Shroff remembers late actor Nutan on her death anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to late cinema star Nutan with a social media post on her 35th death anniversary.

The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday, which comprised a series of black-and-white pictures of Nutan. "Remembering Nutan ji on her death anniversary," the text over the video read.

Nutan was born in 1936 and died on February 21, 1991, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 54. In 1990, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, following which her treatment started. However, in 1991, she fell ill again.

The actor made her acting debut in 1950 and is known for her performances in films such as"Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki", "Milan", and "Saraswatichandra".

Shroff and Nutan worked together in Rajiv Rai's 1985 directorial "Yudh" and "Paisa Yeh Paisa", which was directed by Sohanlal Kanwar. The film also released in 1985.