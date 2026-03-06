Jackie Shroff remembers late Shammi on her death anniversary

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to late cinema star Shammi on her eighth death anniversary.

Shroff shared a black-and-white picture of the late actor on his Instagram handle on Friday. "Remembering Shammi ji on her death anniversary," he wrote.

Shammi, whose real name was Nargis Rabadi, was known for her impeccable comic timing. She died in March 2018 after a prolonged illness, aged 87.

She featured in over 200 films, including "Ustad Pedro", "Bhai- Bahen", "Dil Apna Aur Preet Parayi", "Half Ticket", "Jab Jab Phool Khile", "Ittefaq", "The Burning Train", "Kudrat", "Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi", and others. She also acted in popular TV serials, such as "Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh" and "Filmi Chakkar".

Shroff's latest work is "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", where he essayed the role of Amar Wardhan Singh. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also starred Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. It released in 2025. PTI ATR ATR ATR