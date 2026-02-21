Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh celebrate their wedding anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Actor Jackky Bhagnani penned a heartfelt note on social media on Saturday as he celebrated two years of his wedding to Rakul Preet Singh and thanked her for her constant support.

Bhagnani shared a video on his Instagram handle, which featured glimpses of their wedding. The duo tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa. They got married as per Punjabi and Sindhi ceremonies, in the presence of their family and industry friends, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The "Rangrezz" actor wrote,I" love you more than words could ever hope to express.

I may never truly be able to explain what you mean to me, but today I just want to thank you for being in my life, for being my constant, for being mine. Happy Second Anniversary, my love. These two beautiful years with you have felt like two fleeting seconds… because every moment spent by your side simply makes time stand still.

"Love you to the moon and back, and beyond. In ways you may not even realise, I’ve learned so much from you. You are my strength when I feel weak, My backbone when I need to stand tall, And the star that softly lights up even my darkest skies. @rakulpreet," he added.

They started dating in 2021 and made their relationship official on social media in the same year.

Singh's latest work is "De De Pyaar De 2", which released in November 2025 and also starred Ajay Devgn and Meezaan Jafri in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR