Jacob Elordi in talks to replace Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's next film

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi may step in for Paul Mescal in veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott's upcoming movie "The Dog Stars" due the "Gladiator 2" star's scheduling issues.

Mescal, also known for "Normal People" and "Aftersun", recently starred in Scott's ambitious "Gladiator" sequel.

According to Variety, Mescal was forced to exit "The Dog Stars" as the dates clashed with the shooting of Sam Mendes' Beatles anthology.

"The Dog Stars", which has 20th Century attached as studio, is billed as a post-apocalyptic thriller about a catastrophic flu virus that wipes out nearly all of humanity.

If the deal closes, Elordi would play a pilot named Hig who befriends a cranky gunman as they try to outlast a roaming band of scavengers called Reapers.

The film is based on a 2012 novel by Peter Heller and Mark L Smith ("Twisters") has penned the screenplay. It is expected to be Scott's next film after a Bee Gees biopic for Paramount Pictures.

Elordi will next be seen in the final season of HBO series "Euphoria" and Warner Bros' "Wuthering Heights" opposite Margot Robbie.