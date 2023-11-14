Jacob Elordi says he turned down auditioning for Superman

Los Angeles: "Priscilla" star Jacob Elordi says he was once offered to audition for the role of the Superman but he turned it down.

The actor, a rising Hollywood star who became famous for his roles in "The Kissing Booth" series as well "Euphoria", plays Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's new film that's based on Priscilla Presley's memoir. The actor, 26, told GQ that he turned down reading for the superhero's role for an unnamed project as he found it too dark.

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me," Elordi said in a cover story for the Man of the Year issue.

Asked if he has thought about being part of a superhero franchise, Elordi said, “Not particularly, no.” "I've always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’” Elordi said.

"And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies.” He added, “And then I’m supposed to finish it with: ‘Never say never!’” Elordi said he is also wary of roles like "The Kissing Booth", the young-adult movie series that helped him break out.

"That one's a trap as well," Elordi said. "Because it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas and you're dead inside. So it’s a fine dance. My 'one for them,' I've done it.”