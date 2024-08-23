Jacqueline Fernandez joins EaseMyTrip as brand ambassador

Mumbai: Online travel services operator EaseMyTrip.com said on Friday it has roped in Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador.

The company said the strategic partnership is part of its long-term strategy to boost its brand presence and attract new customers.

"...With her (Jacqueline) on board, we aim to connect with a broader audience and encourage them to explore the world with confidence," said Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com.

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will gain the visibility of Jacqeline's 70.5 million Instagram followers and millions of other fans across the country, the company said.

"Both personally and professionally, travelling has always been a huge part of my life. I'm delighted to be associated with EaseMyTrip," Jacqueline said.