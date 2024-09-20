Jacqueline Fernandez makes her singing debut with 'Stormrider'

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has made her singing debut with the song "Stormrider", which released on Friday.

Fernandez, who has been a part of the movies like "Kick", "Housefull" franchise and "Dishoom", released her video track which features the actor grooving to the beats of the song.

Written by Amrita Sen and Robin Grubert, the track was recorded at Myst Music’s state of the art studios in Beverly Hills.

The 39-year-old actor said she "poured her heart" in the making of this single.

"My single 'Stormrider' is very close to my heart because it’s about embracing change, finding strength in the storm, and riding the waves of life with courage and grace," she said in a statement.

"It was a one-of-a-kind experience working with Jacqueline on all fronts of the creative process—story, art, lyrics, and music. This partnership is unlike any other," Amrita Sen, CEO of Myst added.

Fernandez's last on-screen appearance was in Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama "Cirkus" (2022). She will next star in "Welcome to the Jungle" which features Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and Arshad Warsi. The actor will also be seen opposite Sonu Sood in "Fateh".

She has also been finalised to be a part of "Housefull 5" along with other four leading ladies, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma.