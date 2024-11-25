Jagran Film Festival 2024 begins on December 5, set to cover 18 cities

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The 12th edition of the Jagran Film Festival is set to begin on December 5 in New Delhi and will showcase 102 films comprising features, shorts and documentaries. The festival will then travel to 18 cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Raipur, Ranchi, Indore, Siliguri, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Patna, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Hissar, and Darbhanga before concluding in Mumbai.

Notable filmmakers, actors and other personalities from the entertainment industry are set to attend the event. Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Mukesh Chhabra, Bhuvan Bam, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Rawail, Rajat Kapoor, Sudhir Mishra, Anil Prakash Joshi, Aaditri Dipika, Onir, and Hari K Sudan.

Oscar entry "Laapataa Ladies", Marathi film "Gypsy", documentaries like "Ujjal Uttam: Artful Life of Uttam Bahurupi" and "I Survived the Holocaust" and short films "Shashwatam" and "Amar Dies Today" are among the projects lined up for screening. The Delhi edition, which marks the beginning of the festival, will run from December 5 to December 8 at the Siri Fort Auditorium. PTI ATR ATR BK BK