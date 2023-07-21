Jagran Film Festival to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar, Satish Kaushik, Vikram Gokhale

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The 11th edition of Jagran Film Festival (JFF) will honour the legacy of Indian cinema icons Lata Mangeshkar, Vikram Gokhale, K Vishwanath and Satish Kaushik, the organisers announced Friday.

The festival, touted to be the world's largest travelling film festival, will be held at the Siri Fort Auditorium here, starting from August 3.

In a press note, the organisers said the latest edition will celebrate some of cinema's finest talents, both past and present.

The film gala will honour late actor-director Kaushik with the screening of his 2021 movie "Kaagaz" on August 4.

Boney Kapoor, film producer and close friend of Kaushik, will take part in an in-conversation with film critic Komal Nahta and share his insights and memories of working with the esteemed artist.

On August 5, legendary singer Mangeshkar will be honoured through the screening of the film "Lamhe", Yash Chopra's 1991 directorial that featured songs from the music icon.

The event will be attended by her nephew Aadinath Mangeshkar, who will take part in a conversation session with celebrated Hindi poet, music and cinema scholar, Yatindra Mishra. The duo will share anecdotes about the singer's life and artistry.

The film festival has also planned a series of screenings, panel discussions, and workshops to celebrate the extraordinary careers of industry stalwarts Gokhale and K Vishwanath.

The film festival, organised in association with Uttar Pradesh government, will start from Delhi and visit several other cities, including Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Dehradun, Hisar, Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Patna, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Raipur, Indore, Siliguri and Mumbai. PTI RB SHD SHD