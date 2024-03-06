Janhvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in his 16th film

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has booked her second Telugu project in "RRR" star Ram Charan's 16th film, the makers on Wednesday said.

Advertisment

The upcoming movie, currently titled 'RC 16', is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers announced on the occasion of Jahnvi's 27th birthday.

"Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing #JanhviKapoor. #RamCharanRevolts," the banner said in the post.

Janhvi is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with "Devara" opposite Jr NTR, who also starred in SS Rajamouli's "RRR". The Koratala Siva directorial will released in October.

Her upcoming projects also include "Mr and Mrs Mahi", "Ulajh", and "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari".