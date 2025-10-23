Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates finally made his much-publicised debut on Indian television through a cameo in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" promo where he is seen greeting Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani with "Jai Shri Krishna".

The newly-released promo of the Star Plus serial shows Irani's Tulsi Virani talking to Gates on video call. She greets him with the trademark "Jai Shri Krisna" and he replies with "Jai Shri Krishna, Tulsi Ji".

"It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly," Tulsi says to which Gates says "Thank you, Tulsi Ji".

The appearence mark Gates' second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American show "The Big Bang Theory".

According to reports, Gates will talk about maternal and newborn health as well as the charitable endeavours of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in this direction in his cameo that will stretch for three episodes.

Irani, the former minister for Women and Child Development, called Gates' appearance on the show a historic moment in Indian entertainment.

"For far too long, women and children’s health has remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that,” Irani told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

"To bring together one of the world’s most respected global voices with one of Indian television’s most influential storytellers is more than a collaboration - it is the start of a Jan Andolan, a people's movement rooted in awareness, empathy, and action,” she added.

The latest episode of the show airs on Star Plus at 10:30 pm and is available to stream on JioHotstar.