Jaideep Ahlawat is my favourite, he deserves all accolades: Shefali Shah

Dehradun, Nov 16 (PTI) Actor Shefali Shah has hailed Jaideep Ahlawat as her "favourite co-star", saying his rise reflects the sweeping changes ushered in by OTT platforms.

Speaking at the ongoing seventh edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival, Shah, while praising her "Three of Us" co-actor, said witnessing his career trajectory fills her with immense happiness, as he deserves every bit of it.

“He is so cool. The OTT has changed our lives. We were all considered talented, but where would we be placed in those big commercial films? So, when I see his growth, it makes me so happy," said Shah.

Shah recalled feeling a surge of pride when "Paatal Lok 2" released and she spotted an Amul hoarding featuring Ahlawat.

“If Amul’s hoarding is there, that is the ultimate. I felt so happy to see him -- I still getting goosebumps. He deserves all the accolades,” she said, adding that Ahlawat’s rise symbolised a heartening shift in the industry.

The 53-year-old actor, back as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in the third season of her Emmy-winning "Delhi Crime", opened up about roles that she regretfully have to decline.

Among these were the 2006 English-language drama "The Namesake", adapted by director Mira Nair from Jhumpa Lahiri’s celebrated novel, and "Talvar" (2015), the critically acclaimed crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, inspired by a real-life double murder case.

"I didn’t turn down these projects because I wasn’t interested. At the time, I was already committed to other films. While 'The Namesake' was happening, I was working on 'Gandhi, My Father', and when 'Talvar' came up, I was busy with 'Dil Dhadakne Do,'" she explained.

Off-screen, Shah is a voracious reader whose favourites range from "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman to her recent obsession, "The Vegetarian" by Nobel laureate Han Kang, which captivated her with its “complex and messy nature".

She also revealed her desire to eventually publish her own book one day.

In fact, she already has one -- a love story.

"I’ve written one, though I’m not sure if it will be my first book. I’ve read it, my friends have read it, and they liked it. Now, whether it gets published will tell us if it was ever meant to come out," she added.

Describing books as the ultimate escape, Shah urged everyone to pick one up, noting that no matter what’s happening -- feeling low, facing challenges, or stuck at home -- reading can make you travel places.

“At first, you might wonder, who even reads? But it's a beautiful world where you can step into different characters’ lives and see life through their eyes, she concluded.

The three-day festival at Doon International School, themed "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Voices of Unity", is witnessing celebrated figures such as former CJI DY Chandrachud, actor-filmmaker Nandita Das, writer Shobhaa De, and singer Usha Uthup in attendance.

With discussions spanning a wide range of topics, the event celebrates the power of words to connect people across cultures and generations, fostering dialogue and unity in an increasingly fragmented world.

The literary extravaganza will come to a close on Sunday.