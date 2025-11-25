Jaideep Ahlawat mourns demise of Dharmendra, shares pictures with late actor

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) "This world will miss the one and only Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana", wrote Jaideep Ahlawat as he shared a series of pictures alongside his co-star and late Bollywood actor Dharmendra from the sets of the upcoming film "Ikkis".

Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday morning. He was 89. After the news of his death, several celebrities went on to post on social media as they remembered the late actor.

Ahlawat uploaded pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday. "Kuch nahi hai aisa jo keh paaunga. Bas Itna ki Aapne jo pyar diya Mujhe unn thode se dino main. Main vo Umar Bhar yaad rakhunga Sir. Aap bahut yaad aayenge. This World will miss the one and only Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana. RIP Dharam ji," he wrote in the caption.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, "Ikkis" is led by Agastya Nanda, who essays the role of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. It is set to release in theatres on December 25.

The film revolves around Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

It is produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner and has Sikander Kher in a pivotal role. PTI ATR ATR ATR