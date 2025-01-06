Jaipur International Film Festival to honour Yash Chopra, Shyam Benegal

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Celebrated filmmakers Yash Chopra and Shyam Benegal will be honoured at the upcoming edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2025, set to be held in the Rajasthan capital between January 17 and 21.

While the gala will bestow the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award on Chopra, it will also pay tribute to Benegal, who died late last year.

Chopra, known for films such as "Deewar", "Kabhi Kabhie", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Veer-Zaara", and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", left an indelible mark with a filmography that spans across decades, capturing hearts worldwide, according to a press release.

"His directorial debut, 'Dhool Ka Phool' (1959), set the tone for socially conscious narratives. Following this, 'Dharmputra' (1961) delved into the complexities of communal tensions. With 'Waqt' (1965), he introduced the genre of multi-starrer films, setting new trends in storytelling.

"Chopra's classics such as 'Ittefaq' (1969), 'Daag: A Poem of Love' (1973), and 'Deewaar' (1975) showcased his versatility, while Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and Silsila (1981) celebrated the beauty and pain of romance. The opulent settings of Chandni (1989), the poignancy of Lamhe (1991), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and the grandeur of Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) cemented his legacy," it stated.

Chopra died in 2012 at the age of 80, weeks before the release of his swansong "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

Previous recipients of the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award include Asha Parekh, Sharmila Tagore, Dilip Kumar, Prem Chopra, Aparna Sen, and Kamini Kaushal.

Benegal was the pioneer of the Indian 'parallel cinema' movement who died on December 23 just days after his 90th birthday. The filmmaker's credits include features like "Ankur", "Mandi", "Junoon" and TV serials "Bharat Ek Khoj" and "Samvidhaan".

"From his debut Ankur (1974), a landmark in Indian filmmaking, to his socially conscious films like Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika, Benegal’s works reflect deep insight into societal dynamics.

"His films, including Junoon, Kalyug, and biographical masterpieces such as The Making of the Mahatma and Bose: The Forgotten Hero, have redefined historical narratives. His television series Bharat Ek Khoj remains a landmark in Indian cultural exploration," the organisers said in the release.

This year's JIFF promises to honour "cinema's rich legacy, inspiring filmmakers and audiences worldwide", added the organisers.