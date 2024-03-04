Jake Gyllenhaal remembers 'Road House' actor Patrick Swayze

Los Angeles, Mar 4 (PTI) Jake Gyllenhaal, who is set to feature in Doug Liman’s upcoming film "Road House", says he has always been a fan of late Patrick Swayze, the star of the 1989 original.

Advertisment

Gyllenhaal shared a post on Instagram that show him standing alongside Swayze with whom he worked in "Donnie Darko". The actor said he is confident that Swayze would have been proud of the upcoming film.

"I’ve been thinking back about my time working with Patrick on Donnie Darko, and rewatching this great man in the original Road House plus so many other films," Gyllenhall said in the post.

"I’ve never stopped being a fan. He was such a talent and I continue to have so much respect and admiration for what he put out and into the world. I’ll never forget his kindness to me when I was starting out— he didn’t have to take the time, but he always did. We’ve made a different RH this time around, but hoping it’s one he would’ve had fun watching," Gyllenhaal added.

Swayze passed away in 2009 due to pancreatic cancer.

Liman’s adaptation is set to release this year on Prime Video and also stars Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen and Hannah Love Lanier in key roles. PTI ATR ATR BK BK