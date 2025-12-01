James Cameron on having AI generative actors: That’s horrifying

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (PTI) Filmmaker James Cameron shared his thoughts on the idea of Artificial Intelligence replacing humans in films and said it's nothing but horrifying.

Cameron, known for acclaimed films such as "Titanic" and the "Avatar" franchise, said he loves working with the actors and doesn't want generative AI to take over it.

"Now, go to the other end of the spectrum, and you’ve got generative AI... Where they can make up a character, they can make up an actor. They can make up a performance from scratch with a text prompt. It’s like, no. That’s horrifying to me. That’s the opposite. That’s exactly what we’re not doing," he told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview.

"I don’t want a computer doing what I pride myself on being able to do with actors. I don’t want to replace actors, I love working with actors," he added.

The "Avatar" director noted that the technology can, however, be useful in making "VFX cheaper".

"Right now, imaginative films, fantastic films, science-fiction films — they’re starting to die off as a breed because they’re expensive and the theatrical marketplace has contracted and now studios are only comfortable spending those kinds of dollar amounts with blue-chip IP, that which we’ve seen, that which we know. I mean, a movie like 'Avatar' would never get made in that environment. That was brand-new IP; nobody had ever heard of it," he said.

Cameron's upcoming film is "Avatar: Fire and Ash", the third instalment in the "Avatar" franchise, which is set to release in theatres on December 19.

It will be a follow-up to the previously released films, "Avatar" in 2009 and "Avatar: The Way of Water" released in 2022.

The film will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, among others.