James Gunn says 'Superman' has concluded shooting

Los Angeles: Filmmaker James Gunn has posted a message of gratitude for the team of upcoming movie "Superman" as the highly-anticipated movie concluded filming.

Actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are essaying the roles of Clark Kent aka Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, in the movie, which marks the start of a new chapter in DC Universe (DCU).

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted on his social media handles along with a set photo from Svalbard, Norway.

"God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much," he said.

"And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful," he added.

The new movie marks the beginning of a rebooted Warner Bros/DC Universe under the supervision of Gunn, who also serves as the co-CEO of DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

"Superman" will also feature Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, Maria Gabriela de Faría, Nicholas Hoult, Wendell Pierce and Christopher McDonald.

The film will be released in American theatres on July 11, 2025.