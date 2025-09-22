James Van Der Beek drops out of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion, Lin-Manuel Miranda to play lead

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (PTI) Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek, known for playing the titular character on the 2000s show "Dawson's Creek", has announced Instagram that he is opting out of the reunion and will be replaced by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The reunion, which would include a live reading of the pilot episode benefitting charity F Cancer. Van Der Beek revealed his own colorectal cancer diagnosis last year in an interview with PEOPLE.

The actor expressed his disappointment in his announcement on Instagram which read, "This is the evening I’d been looking forward to MOST since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together, way back in January… So you can imagine how gutted I was when two stomach viruses conspired to knock me out of commission and keep me grounded at the worst possible moment." He explained that "despite every effort" he will be unable to make and thanked "every soul in the theatre" for showing up for him and against cancer when he needed them.

He said "Hamilton" star Lin-Manuel Miranda will step in for him.

"But I DO have an understudy. A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available). Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me… Plus, he already knows how to get to the theater. So that’s convenient. The role of “Dawson”, usually played by James Van Der Beek… Will be played by Lin-Manuel Miranda," he revealed.

Van Der Beek also thanked the actor for replacing him. "And thank you @lin_manuel. You were a hero to my kids before… now you’re a demigod." PTI SMR SMR BK BK