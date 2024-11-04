James Van Der Beek reveals colorectal cancer diagnosis

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) "Dawson's Creek" alum James Van Der Beek says he has been privately dealing with colorectal cancer and is "taking steps to resolve" it.

The 47-year-old actor, also known for "CSI: Cyber and Pose" as well as films such as "Varsity Blues", "Texas Rangers", and "The Rules of Attraction".

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," Van Der Beek told People magazine.

Later in an Instagram post, the actor said there's "no playbook" for how to make such announcements.

"... I'd planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon… to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms. But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.

"I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before. I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready," he added.

Van Der Beek also apologised to the people in his life whom he had planned on telling himself.

"Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention. Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support," he further said in the post.

In December, the actor is set to appear on "The Real Full Monty", a two-hour special where a group of male celebrities will strip down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research. PTI RDS RDS RDS