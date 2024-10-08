Jamie Foxx says it was ‘excruciating’ joking about 2023 medical emergency in stand-up special

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (PTI) Actor Jamie Foxx has opened about his 2023 medical emergency, saying it was "excruciating" to make jokes about the incident during his upcoming Netflix comedy special "What Had Happened Was".

Foxx was initially hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia in April 2023 after experiencing an undisclosed “medical complication”. The news was shared by his daughter Corinne Foxx on Instagram.

After getting discharged, no information was provided about the incident.

Gayle King, host of "CBS Mornings", was backstage at the special, which was filmed for Netflix, and shared a video of Foxx on Instagram.

"Great weekend in Atlanta! Watching @iamjamiefoxx for the first time back on stage and talking about everything that he's been through. It's part of a comedy special for Netflix called 'What Had Happened Was...' and when it was all over, Jamie and his team felt terrific and rightfully so," she wrote.

In the video, King asked Foxx how it felt talking about the incident for three nights in a row.

"It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day... It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. Yeah, we have got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh at or what they may not laugh at.

"Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on," the Oscar winner said. PTI ATR RB