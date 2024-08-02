Los Angeles, Aug 2 (PTI) Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis has apologised for her comment on the performance of past few "Marvel" films.
Curtis, 65, was asked "What phase is 'Marvel Cinematic Universe in?" She responded by saying, "Bad." But the actor, in an X post, has shared that she regrets her comment and had reached out to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to apologise.
"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation. JLC," she wrote.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as "Eternals", "Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Thor": Love and Thunder" and "The Marvels" turned out to be the big disappointment for the studio with many calling it a decline after 2019's "Avengers: End Game".
Now Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers duo who directed one of the biggest hits for Marvel in "Avengers: Endgame", are back in Marvel fold to direct the next two films -- "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars".
Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man for over a decade in multiple Marvel films, is returning as the villain, Dr Doom, in the two movies.
Ryan Reynolds, who recently starred in Marvel's action-comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine" alongside Hugh Jackman, had a fun take on the whole fiasco.
"Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?" the actor said on X.
Curtis is set to appear in the upcoming Disney sequel of her 2003 release "Freaky Friday" where she starred alongside Lindsay Lohan. The 2003 movie was directed by Mark Waters while the new movie, slated to release in 2025, will be directed by Nisha Ganatra. PTI ATR ATR BK BK
Jamie Lee Curtis apologises for her comment over 'Marvel': My comments were stupid
