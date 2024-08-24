Jamie Lee Curtis on leaked picture from 'Freaky Friday' set: Tried so hard to keep story a secret

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who finished shooting for the upcoming Disney sequel "Freaky Friday 2", says the leaked pictures from the set show the joy they felt while working on the movie.

Lee and Lindsay Lohan are reprising their roles of mother and daughter from the 2003's beloved body switch drama. The sequel is directed by Nisha Ganatra, while Mark Waters helmed the original movie.

The picture that has been leaked shows the two actors embracing each other.

"OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking," Lee posted on Instagram.

"We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making '#FREAKIERFRIDAY' and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year."