Janhvi Kapoor calls Vadodara accident 'appalling and enraging': Sick to my stomach

New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has reacted to the recent Vadodara accident which resulted in the death of a woman and four other individuals sustaining injuries and called the entire incident "appalling and enraging".

The accident occurred in the early hours on Friday when a speeding car, driven by a 20-year-old law student, Rakshit Chaurasiya, crashed into the two-wheelers. Following the crash, he was arrested by the police.

Kapoor re-shared a video post on her Instagram story with the visuals from the accident.

She wrote, “This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behavior is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not.”

The eyewitnesses told the police that it could be the case of drunk driving, as Chaurasiya, who came out of the car post the crash, kept shouting “Another round, another round”, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya.

In CCTV footage accessed by media, the speeding car can be seen hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders and dragging them along before coming to a halt.

