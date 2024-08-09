Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' earns over Rs 7 crore on the first week

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah starrer "Ulajh" has earned Rs 7.2 crore in its first week.

Released on August 2 alongside Tabu and Ajay Devgn's "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha", the film has managed to only cross the mark of Rs 7.2 crore in its first week, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, "Ulajh" has been produced by Junglee Pictures and is distributed by Pen Studios.

The storyline follows "the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer" who faces challenges in her career and personal life".

Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi round off the cast of the film.

Kapoor's last release was "Mr and Mrs Mahi" opposite Rajkummar Rao and she will next star opposite Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan in action-thriller "Devara: Part 1".

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, is slated to release on September 27.