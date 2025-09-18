Japanese pop band JO1 on a five-day visit to India

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Japanese pop sensation JO1 is set to make their maiden visit to India.

The band, comprising 11 members, have garnered a massive global following since its formation in 2019 under Lapone Entertainment. Some of their chart-topping hits are ‘Tiger’, ‘Venus’, ‘Shine A Light’, ‘Love Seeker’, ‘Where Do We Go’, and ‘Move the Soul’.

Set to touch down in Mumbai on Friday, two of JO1’s members, Mame and Shosei are on a five-day visit to the city. They are scheduled to meet key personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors.

They will also visit some of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, according to a press release issued by the band’s India team, according to a release here.

J-pop had a world tour in early 2025 going around six countries including Japan, USA, Seoul, Beijing, Bangkok, and Taipei. PTI KKP BK BK BK