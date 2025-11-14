Jared Padalecki to star in CBS medical drama

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (PTI) "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki is all set to lead an upcoming CBS medical drama, which has now opened a development writers room.

The untitled project will feature Padalecki in the role of a doctor serving patients in rural Texas.

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Anna Fricke will executive producing via her Pursued By a Bear company. Padalecki and Pursued By a Bear’s Laura Terry also executive produce.

Development rooms, as covered under the Writers Guild of America’s 2023 contract, have three or more writers (including a showrunner) working on scripts ahead of a series order.

The CBS project reunites Padalecki with Fricke, who was the showrunner of "Walker" at The CW where the actor led the drama for four seasons.

"A headstrong, devoted doctor (Padalecki) practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protege, a young doctor escaping her past, as they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas," reads the official logline of the show.

Padalecki will be seen in the upcoming film "The Bodyguard" and will reunite with his "Supernatural" co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins on "The Boys".